Chelan PUD Planning Upgrades For Meter Technology

The Chelan PUD wants to install two-way digital meters, also known as Automated Metering Infrastructure, to replace aging meters on homes and businesses. The “smart meters” send customer energy-use information several times a day to the PUD, using radio frequency waves. The meters would transmit data for a maximum of 90 seconds per day. More than 500 utilities across the nation are already using advanced meters, in 43 percent of American households, according to the Institute for Electric Innovation.

The utility is hosting several public meetings for residents to learn more about the digital meters. The first are this Saturday – 9 a.m. at the Lake Wenatchee Rec Club, 10 a.m. at the Wenatchee Community Center, and 11 a.m. at the Beaver Valley Lodge in Plain.

Another is in Wenatchee Tues. April 11 at the Pybus Market at 6:30 p.m., and the Leavenworth meeting is also at 6:30 on Wed. April 12 at the fire station meeting room on Chumstick Highway.

Chelan PUD Commissioner Garry Arseneault and Customer Service Director Andy Wendell join Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio. You can also check out ChelanPUD.org for more info.