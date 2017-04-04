Chelan Hosts Forum on $44.5 Million Hospital Bond

April’s special election is now three weeks away for some Chelan County voters. Residents of Wenatchee will decide whether or not to renew two tax levies supporting programs at Wenatchee School District. Chelan residents will weigh in on a $44.5 million bond to build a new community hospital.

A forum last week allowed a panel of supporters and opponents to talk about the bond and what it would fund. Jay Witherbee of our sister station KOZI in Chelan was there and filed this report.