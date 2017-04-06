Chelan County Still Battling Perception of Federal Non-Compliance

Last month, local media reported the Chelan County Regional Jail was not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Agents on detaining an inmate beyond his release date. The news stories county officials are refuting are based on Chelan County Jail being listed as Non-Cooperative according to a recent detainer report by ICE, at the request of the Trump Administration.

Sheriff Brian Burnett says the jail stopped holding inmates on immigration detainer requests in 2014, following that judges’ ruling. He said the jail needs a signed judge’s warrant and ICE agents must be present to pick up the inmate.

Dan Langager reports on what county officials are doing to get the word out about upholding federal law and cooperating with federal agents.