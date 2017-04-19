Chelan County Reviewing Marijuana Rules, Launching Survey with Link Transit

Kevin Overbay, Chelan County Commissioner, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about continuing deliberation on recreational marijuana rules for the county after the planning commission sent recommendations to the commission, monitoring land movement on Whispering Ridge off Squilchuck Road, a stream-enhancement project along Nason Creek near White Pine Road, more pedestrian improvements in South Wenatchee and a meeting in Skagit County about grizzly bears.

Eric West, Communications Director for Link Transit, also joins Chris to talk about a public survey asking residents to prioritize new or revamped routes and services.