Chelan County Emergency Management Update – Deputies Sisson, Magnussen
Each Thursday we’re joined by officials from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office here on KOHO. Today we’re talking about emergency management preparations for spring and summer, as well as Search & Rescues this winter, which were down from the winter before. Dan Langager sat down with Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Emergency Management division Kent Sisson and Rich Magnussen.
