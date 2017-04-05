Chelan County Commission Update – Keith Goehner
Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Chris Hansen to talk about new recreational marijuana regulations proposed by the county planning commission, how the county cooperates with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, potential impacts to the county from the Supreme Court’s Hirst decision and efforts to fund a replacement for the Goodwin Road Bridge in Cashmere.
