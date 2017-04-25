Cashmere School Board Accepts Bids for Vale Elementary, High School Additions

Following the passage of a $12 million bond, the Cashmere School District is planning construction of 14,000 square feet of new classrooms at Vale Elementary School and Cashmere High School. Last week, all bids came in over estimates. So Superintendent Glenn Johnson asked architects and engineers to tighten their belts and try to get their construction plans to fit into those submitted bids. Plus, Johnson just learned of an additional $250,000 added to the already-secured $11.2 million in state matching funds.

Last night, the Cashmere School Board approved one of the bids and construction could get underway in just a few months. Superintendent Johnson joins Chris Hansen on the KOHO Morning Show to talk more about their decision process.