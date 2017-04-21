Bishop Asks NCW Residents to Consider Moral, Ethical Approach to Climate Change

The topic of climate change doesn’t often intersection with the Church. But Bishop emeritus William Skylstad wants to change that. He’s giving a talk in Wenatchee this Sunday called “The Moral Dimensions of Climate Change: A call to prudence, the common good and environmental justice.”

The talk, which begins at 7 p.m., Sunday April 23rd at Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, is sponsored by Climate Conversations NCW, a group of citizens who are seeking to better understand the science, as well as what might be done at the local level to begin addressing this issue.

Bishop Skylstad joins Chris Hansen on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about why he thinks humans have a moral obligation to protect the planet and the role he see’s the Church playing in helping people live more sustainably.