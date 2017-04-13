As Snow Melts, WSDOT Turns From Plowing to Building

It’s been a long winter on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, but now it’s time for drivers to switch gears from driving in winter conditions, to driving through construction work zones.

A number of road-improvement projects will cause delays for drivers this spring and summer while the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews add lanes, build and repair bridges and fix cracked sections of pavement between North Bend and Ellensburg.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports on the road construction season ahead and the annual clearing of the North Cascades Highway.