5th Annual Leavenworth Film Festival Grows to Two Nights

Showcasing the best recent short films with a focus on outdoor pursuits and the natural world, the 5th annual Leavenworth Film Festival is coming to the Festhalle this Friday and Saturday. Organizer Anne Hessburg joins Dan Langager to talk about how the festival has grown over the last five years, now including more films and a dance party Friday night, in addition to the red-carpet affair Saturday. Get tickets and more details at leavenworthfilmfest.org.