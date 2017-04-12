12th District Legislators Update – Reps. Cary Condotta, Mike Steele
12th District Representatives Cary Condotta and Mike Steele join Chris Hansen for their weekly chat from Olympia to talk about the current state of budget negotiations, the competing proposals of how to pay for increases in education funding and amendments to the transportation budget.
