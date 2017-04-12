12th District Legislators Update – Reps. Cary Condotta, Mike Steele

12th District Representatives Cary Condotta and Mike Steele join Chris Hansen for their weekly chat from Olympia to talk about the high likelihood of an overtime special session as budget negotiators won’t reach consensus by Sunday night, the end of the scheduled regular session. The hangup is the Operating budget, which includes how to meet the Supreme Court’s McCleary decision and put billions more into K-12 education. The Capital budget’s holdup is “fixing” the Hirst decision. The Transportation budget will likely be approved fairly easily by both chambers.