12th District Legislators Update – Reps. Cary Condotta, Mike Steele

12th District Representatives Cary Condotta and Mike Steele join Chris Hansen for their weekly chat from Olympia to talk about the passage of the House Transportation and Capital budgets. Both proposed, and the chamber passed, amendments to the Transportation budget – stickers on gas pumps denoting taxes and money towards refurbishing Woodin Ave. Bridge in Chelan. Compromise is likely on those two budgets, but the Operating budget, and how to put billions more into K-12 education, could push the Legislature into overtime.