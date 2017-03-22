YWCA Celebrating 60 Years in North Central Washington

The YWCA of North Central Washington is hosting an “Orange Carpet Affair” this Friday in honor of their 60th anniversary celebration. The annual fundraiser is at 7 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee.

Joining Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio is Shvonne Torres, Housing and Operations Manager at the YWCA. You can purchase tickets at ywcancw.org or at their store on N. Wenatchee Ave.