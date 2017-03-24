WVC Hosting 5th Annual Diversity Justice Day for Youth

The 5th annual Diversity Justice Day for Youth is Tuesday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Smith Gym, Van Tassell Center and Wenatchi Hall at Wenatchee Valley College. The keynote speaker is Luis Perez, Chelan County Juvenile Probation Counselor.

The goal of the event is to increase the number of local minority students seeking a career in the law and justice system. This year, over 300 students from Wenatchee High School, WestSide High School, Quincy High School, Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center, Eastmont GearUp, SkillSource and other regional districts are expected to attend the event.

One high school student will be awarded a scholarship to pursue a career in the justice field at WVC.

Joining Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio is Diana Haglund, Wenatchee Learns Coordinator, Erin Tofte-Nordvik, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Bill Eagle, Director of State and Federal Programs for Wenatchee School District.