Winter Road, Trail Closures Lifting in Wenatchee Foothills
It’s an exciting time for trail enthusiasts in the Wenatchee Valley. Today Chelan County Public Works crews will reopen Burch Mountain and Horse Lake Roads. Tomorrow marks the reopening of the popular Sage Hills trail network in the foothills west of Wenatchee. Those trails and roads are closed from Dec. 1 to April 1, as Dan Langager reports.
