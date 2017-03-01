‘White Death,’ Remembering the Worst Avalanche in U.S. History

On this first day of March, we look back at one of the worst natural disasters in Washington state history. Today 107 years ago – 1910 – shortly after midnight a peal of thunder dislodged a snow shelf directly above two stalled trains near Wellington, not far from the summit of Stevens Pass. Millions of tons of snow and ice swept locomotives, carriages, and 96 lives down the mountainside. KOHO’s Dan Langager takes a look back at the largest avalanche disaster in both Washington and American history.