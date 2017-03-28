Wenatchee School District Asking Voters to Renew Programs, Operations Levies

Next month, voters in the Wenatchee area will be casting ballots to either support or reject a school maintenance and operations levy.

Wenatchee School District Superintendant Brian Flones, joined Chris Hansen on the KOHO Morning Show, said the levy isn’t new but rather a call to continue the funding of an older one which voters passed back in 2013. He said the money raised through the levy pays for a long litany of items which are critical to the district’s livelihood and sustainability.

The special election is Tuesday April 25.