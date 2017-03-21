WDFW, DNR Seek Public Input on Recreation Priorities for Manastash Ridge Trails

March 21, 2017 | 0

amp_rec_manastashWith the Manastash Ridge trail network in Kittitas County increasing in popularity, the State Departments of Fish & Wildlife and Natural Resources are developing a plan for habitat conservation, safety and trail maintenance. KOHO’s Dan Langager reports they’re looking for public input to guide the trail management plan.

 

View from Manastash Ridge trails. Photo courtesy DNR.
Posted in Environment, Outdoors / Recreation and tagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment