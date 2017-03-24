Stepped-Up Immigration Enforcement Concerning NCW Lawyers
Following up on our conversations yesterday with Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and County Commissioner Kevin Overbay about detainer requests from federal immigration officials.
Chelan County Jail was placed on a non-cooperative list by ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement – because the jail did not hold an inmate beyond his scheduled release date. He was a person of interest for ICE but ICE agents did not provide the proper magistrate-signed warrant in order to the jail to lawfully hold him.
It has been ruled unconstitutional to hold someone beyond their release date without that warrant.
For a more regional perspective on this, as well as other immigration issues, KOHO’s Chris Hansen talked with Vanessa Gutierrez, an attorney with the Northwest Immigrants Rights Project.