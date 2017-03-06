State Senate Passes Hirst Decision ‘Fix’ for Water Rights

During this year’s legislative session in Olympia, lawmakers have been debating what to do about a decision by the state Supreme Court on water rights and the use of domestic wells. The high court ruled in October said counties must ensure, independently of the state, that water is physically and legally available before issuing building permits in certain areas.

After much debate between the House and Senate, which some lawmakers say isn’t over, the Senate approved a bill that would allow so-called permit-exempt wells to be used for development. Dan Langager has more on the legislative response to the Supreme Court’s Hirst decision.