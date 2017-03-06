State Patrol Launching ‘Following Too Closely’ Emphasis Patrols

This week Washington State Patrol Troopers will focus their efforts on a statewide emphasis for following too close. Last year, the WSP investigated more than 9,500 collisions caused by following too close and stopped approximately 24,300 vehicles for the violation.

RCW 46.61.145 “Following Too Closely” requires vehicles to follow at a distance that is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon and the condition of the highway. If you’re caught following too close, it could cost you $136 and if a collision is involved it could be $187.

Trooper Brian Moore said increasing your following distance gives more time to react. He said those two steps are especially important during traffic congestion, adverse weather and at higher speeds.