State Ecology Hiring Teens for Summer Youth Corps

The Washington Department of Ecology will once again hire teens from around the state to be a part of their Ecology Youth Corps program this summer. DOE Communications Director Joye Redfield-Wilder told KOHO about the seasonal project.

Redfield-Wilder said the amount of trash gathered every year by just the DOE’s Youth Corps members alone is staggering and delivers an important message about littering and the environment to the kids who help pick it up as a part of the effort.

Teens chosen for the Ecology Youth Corps will work up to 35 hours per week, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those employed out of the DOE’s Central Region Office will be assigned to one of six crews, based in Ellensburg, Yakima, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Richland or Goldendale.

Applicants must be between the age of 14 and 17 as of July 5 of this year. Applications are available through school counseling offices within the region and online at ecy.wa.gov. The deadline to apply is April 3.