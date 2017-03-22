State Ag Dept. Launching Hemp Growing Pilot Program

A new state law approved last year directed the Washington State Department of Agriculture to design a program that would license researchers to grow, process and market industrial hemp.The WSDA is seeking public comment on proposed rules establishing the Industrial Hemp Research Pilot in Washington.

There is currently no industrial hemp being grown in Washington State. The goal of the IHRP, once rules have been adopted, is to issue licenses to produce industrial hemp as a means of researching the cultivation and marketing of industrial hemp in our state.

KOHO’s Dan Langager reports.