Spring Prescribed Burning Planned for 9,000 Acres on Local National Forest Lands

Beginning in April, firefighters on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will once again bringing good fire back to the dry, fire-adapted Cascade landscape. Excluded from the ecosystem for nearly 100 years, frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for healthy forests and better protected communities.

While more than 9,000 acres are planned this spring, fewer acres may be completed if conditions are not favorable. Conditions include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest spokesperson Robin DeMario says when these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals including air quality.

Residents and visitors can expect to see and smell some smoke each day during burning operations. KOHO’s Chris Hansen has more.