See Smoke? Limited Outdoor Burning Allowed Until June

Outdoor burning is allowed in Washington from the start of March until the end of May. Residents who do not live in an Urban Growth Area may burn household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings.

Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker, said many residents are taking advantage of the Open Burn season, but his department is also seeing an increase in phone calls because of those burns.

The Daily Burn Decision phone number is 1-800-406-5322, choose option 1 for Central region, then option 2 for Chelan County.

If you are inside the Urban Growth area, Baker said, you will need to find an alternate way to remove your yard waste- such as composting or chipping.

If you have a burn complaint, call Ecology at 509-575-2490. Garbage burning and burn barrels are illegal everywhere in Washington.