Second Arrest Made in Cashmere Murder Investigation 35 Years Later

Chelan County detectives have now made two arrests related to a Cashmere man who’s been missing since July 1982. 30-year-old Stephen E. Smith was last seen at his home and was reported missing by family. His car was found abandoned several days later on Dead Man’s Hill road near Dryden. The initial investigation concluded in 1982 and Smith has never been located.

Late last year, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reopened the investigation, and through interviews with multiple people, including family members and witnesses, detectives identified 60-year-old Bernard Swaim of Sultan as a person of interest. He was arrested Friday, charged with First Degree Murder.

Yesterday afternoon, Sheriff Brian Burnett released a statement saying another suspect has been arrested, 57-year-old Dawn M. Soles of Leavenworth. Soles was married to Smith and they had a child together. According to detectives, as a part of their divorce, Smith was granted full custody and Soles was given supervised visitation only. Soles later married Bernard Swaim and they moved to Western Washington.

On or just before July 12, 1982 Soles and Swaim traveled to Cashmere with a plan and intent to murder Smith. The investigation showed Soles and Swaim planned to get Smith intoxicated to the point he passed out, and then Swaim would murder Smith.

Detectives say they are still conducting follow-up interviews and trying to gather more information related the details of Smith’s disappearance and locating his remains. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office via phone, Facebook or website.