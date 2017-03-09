My Girlfriend’s Closet Opens Next Week, Donations Due Tomorrow

The Junior Service League of Wenatchee is holding its premier fundraising event, “My Girlfriend’s Closet,” March 16-19. JSLW is currently accepting donations through tomorrow of new or gently used quality women’s clothing for this event including sportswear, business attire, premium denim, fashion tops, vintage clothing, shoes, handbags and jewelry.

This year, My Girlfriend’s Closet will be located in Mission Village at 212 Fifth Street in Wenatchee.

Lorena Villela, JSLW’s President, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about the annual event and work the organization does focused on helping homeless women and children. A portion of the proceeds from the event is donated to various non-profit organizations that help the homeless in the community, in addition to any clothing items not sold at this event.