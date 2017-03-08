Locating New Leavenworth PUD Substation Proving Easier Than Chelan’s

This week, Chelan County PUD Commissioners were briefed by staff about analysis done on three sites in Leavenworth and three in Chelan for locating new substations.

In Chelan, the three sites on which the analysis was performed are locations that community members recommended the District consider. In Leavenworth, the three sites include one owned by the PUD and near the existing substation, a piece of property owned by the city of Leavenworth and a location owned by Upper Valley MEND.

Commissioners hope to make a final decision for the Leavenworth substation by the end of the month, as Chris Hansen reports.