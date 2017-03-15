Leavenworth Empty Bowls Artist Feature – Diane Priebe

The 2017 Leavenworth Empty Bowls online auction is now live at uvmend.org. More than 20 local artists hand-crafted bowls for the fundraiser that benefits the Community Cupboard food bank.

Throughout the week, we’re featuring the artists and their bowls here on KOHO – interviews Dan Langager conducted in late January during the painting days.

Diane Priebe’s bowl is called Dream of Peace.