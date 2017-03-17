Leavenworth Empty Bowls Artist Feature – Cordi Bradburn

Bidding is ramping up for the 2017 Leavenworth Empty Bowls online auction at uvmend.org, closing out Wednesday at 10 p.m. More than 20 local artists hand-crafted bowls for the fundraiser that benefits the Community Cupboard food bank. Leading up to our live coverage next Tuesday and Wednesday here on KOHO, we’re featuring many of the artists and their bowls – interviews Dan Langager conducted in late January during the painting days.

Today we learn about Cordi Bradburn’s bowl, which is called Crane Dance.