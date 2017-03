Bidding is ramping up for the 2017 Leavenworth Empty Bowls online auction at uvmend.org, closing out Wednesday at 10 p.m. More than 20 local artists hand-crafted bowls for the fundraiser that benefits the Community Cupboard food bank.

Leading up to our live coverage tomorrow and Wednesday here on KOHO, we have one more bowl to tell you about. Janet Millard’s bowl is called Northern Exposure.