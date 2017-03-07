KOHO 101 Welcomes Back Garden Guru Scott Parsons for 2017
Spring is right around the corner and KOHO 101 is excited to announce Scott Parsons, the Garden Guru, is back for the 2017 growing season. In this first episode, Parsons joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about what he was able to keep alive during the cold winter and work you can do now to get ready for warmer, spring-time temperatures.
