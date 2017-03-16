Inslee, Kreidler Speak Out Against GOP Health Care Plan

The Republican health care plan released last week means less money for states and gives them a tough choice. They can either find cash to make up the difference or let coverage lapse for millions of lower-income Americans.

Washington is one of the few states to produce some firm numbers on the plan proposed by Republicans in the U.S. House and supported by President Trump.

Dan Langager reports state officials are speaking out against the Medicaid and health insurance reform.

