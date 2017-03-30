House Democrats Release Biennium Budget Proposal, Launching Budget Negotiation
House Democrats released a two-year budget plan that proposes $3 billion in additional revenue — including a tax increase on some businesses and a new capital gains tax — to address a court mandate to increase state spending on basic education. Democrats say the plan balances the state’s operating budget for four years, and will make the Supreme Court and middle-class taxpayers happy. But how do Republicans in the Senate feel about it? Dan Langager reports.
← Chelan County Sheriff’s Update – Sheriff Brian BurnettShaking Off Winter with Leavenworth Spring Sensations →