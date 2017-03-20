GWATA Names Innovator Awards Finalists

GWATA, the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, will host the Innovator Awards Luncheon Thursday, March 30 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. During the luncheon, awards showcasing entrepreneurship, innovation, and education will be presented, including STEM Educator of the Year, Tech Savvy Business of the Year, Future Technology Leader to a K-12 student and Problem Solving Innovator to a college student from NCW.

Tickets are available at gwata.org or by calling 509-661-9000. Ticket sales end Monday, March 27 at noon.

Joining Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio is Ron Brown, GWATA’s Board President and Director of Instructional Technology at Wenatchee School District.