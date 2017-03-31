GWATA Honors Techy Innovators, Educators, Students at Annual Luncheon

Top tech was on display at the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance’s 2017 Innovator Awards Luncheon yesterday at the Wenatchee Convention Center. GWATA’s Board President Ron Brown swings by the KOHO studio to announce the winners.

Entrepreneur of the Year – Dave Carlson, with Giga Watt, runs a service center in Wenatchee for bitcoin mining.

Tech Savvy Business of the Year – Pacific Aerospace & Electronics, based in Wenatchee, specializes in the manufacturing of aviation and medical parts and tools.

Future Technology Leader – Moses Lurbur, Senior at Wenatchee High School, launched a tilapia fish farm to provide food for the school cafeteria.

Problem-Solving Innovators of the Year – Jared Harris and Nataliia Piestrup, Wenatchee Valley College, designed experiments to better understand how plant cells repair themselves after exposure to ultraviolet light.

STEM Educator of the Year – Tina Nicpan-Brown, a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, created a program called “STEM Careers in Wenatchee.”