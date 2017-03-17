Connecting Kids and Families with Fun, Literacy – NCW Kid Connect Family Expo Tomorrow at WHS

Join NCW Kid Connect and KOHO’s Dan Langager tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wenatchee High School for the 5th annual Get Connected Family Expo. This year’s theme is Literacry and every kid that comes will get a free book. There will be story times, crafts and photo opportunities, with over 40 vendors to browse, games/activities at every booth, inflatables, on going entertainment on the stage and more. Adults are $5, Kids are $3, under 2 are free.

Dan chat’s with Kid Connect’s Holly Flick to learn more.