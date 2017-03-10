Funding for Local Transportation Projects In Flux

The possibility of raising the gas tax within Chelan and Douglas Counties was officially floated at Thursday’s meeting of the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council. Their Executive Director Jeff Wilkins tells KOHO the reason for potentially raising rates at the pump is driven primarily by a lack of funding for basic road servicing and improvements within the two county area. He points out that a local gas tax hike would ensure all of its generated revenues would exclusively fund road improvements within the region.

Wilkens also discusses prioritizing critical projects in the two county area, such as the Goodwin Road Bridge, North Wenatchee Avenue and No-See-Um Road roundabout.