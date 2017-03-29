Forest Service Taking Over Management of 11 Cle Elum Area Campgrounds

This summer, recreation experiences on 11 campgrounds near Cle Elum will have a new look and feel. Visitors from Salmon La Sac to Swauk will now see Forest Service staff managing these popular campgrounds. KOHO’s Chris Hansen explains.

If you are interested in being a campground host for the upcoming season on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest you can go to www.volunteer.gov to apply and find out more information. Applications can also be obtained by calling the Cle Elum Ranger District at 509-852-1044.