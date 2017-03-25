Fire Destroys Phillippi Fruit Building

A packing shed at the Phillippi Fruit complex in the 1900 block of 5th Street was destroyed by fire on Friday night.

Fire Officials say the structure was fully involved when firefighters from Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County Fire District #2 arrived on scene at about 8:30 p.m.

No one is believed to have been inside the building at the time of the blaze and crews were able to knock the fire down before it spread to any adjacent structures.

About 600 residents lost electrical service when the power lines within a ten block area of the site were cut by the Chelan County PUD while firefighters battled the flames. Wenatchee Police officers established a perimeter of roadblocks on 5th Street and the surrounding vicinity to control vehicle traffic and keep bystanders at a safe distance.

Crews were busy mopping up hot spots through the overnight hours and fire investigators will go to work immediately to determine the cause of the blaze, which is unknown at this time.