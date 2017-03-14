Entiat Enacts Moratoriums on Data Processing Facilities, Cargo Containers

Residents and businesses of Chelan and Douglas Counties enjoy the cheapest electricity in the country. And that’s attractive to tech companies that need a lot of power. The Public Utility Districts and cities in the two counties have been working out parameters for servers and data farms, and the newest to do so is the City of Entiat. The city council enacted a pair of moratoriums that will halt the addition of new data processing facilities, as well as cargo containers, in the city for six months. Icicle Broadcasting’s Jay Witherbee has more.