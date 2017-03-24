Eating Local – A Plant-Powered Diet

As part of our new series here on KOHO – Eating Local – Dan Langager chats with Tandi Rolen, owner of The Hunter’s Wife in Wenatchee, about Tread Lightly Friday, growing your own greens and incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet.

Rolen is hosting a 21-day Plant Powered Challenge, teaching sustainability, how to cook and eat local and eating a plant-based diet. It kicks off April 4. Learn more at their Facebook.