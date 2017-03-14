Douglas County Sheriff’s Update – Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal
Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal swings by the KOHO studio to talk about hazards created by the melting snow and the importance of swim lessons for kids, entering phase three of new law enforcement facilities on 9th St., the upcoming Chief For A Day and how his office is working to connect with local youth.
