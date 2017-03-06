City of Wenatchee Update – Executive Services Director Allison Williams
Allison Williams, Executive Services Director for the City of Wenatchee, joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about a joint meeting of the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee city councils and planning commissions last week, how the two cities will co-lead projects under Our Valley Our Future and grant funding for the city from CPAW following the 2015 Sleepy Hollow Fire.
← State Ecology Hiring Teens for Summer Youth CorpsState Patrol Launching ‘Following Too Closely’ Emphasis Patrols →