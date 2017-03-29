City of Leavenworth Update – Mayor Cheri Farivar
Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Chris Hansen to talk about two street paving projects, a fee adjustment at the city pool approved by the city council and a council work retreat, where they discussed a citizen resolution presented to the council about designating Leavenworth as a “sanctuary city,” and decided instead to present a proclamation against discrimination and hate speech.
