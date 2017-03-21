Siting New Chelan Substation Proving Harder Than Leavenworth’s for PUD
Chelan County PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna joins Chris Hansen to talk about ongoing work to site a new substation to serve Leavenworth and issues expressed by Manson-area residents on the porposed options for a Lake Chelan north shore substation.
At yesterday’s board meeting, commissioners also reviewed a draft strategic facilities plan that covers most of the buildings the PUD owns. The plan suggests that investments in new facilities could enhance the customer experience while producing long-term benefits for PUD customer-owners through increased PUD employee productivity and reduced operation and maintenance costs.
← WDFW, DNR Seek Public Input on Recreation Priorities for Manastash Ridge TrailsKOHO’s Live Coverage of Leavenworth Empty Bowls 2017 Part 1 →