Siting New Chelan Substation Proving Harder Than Leavenworth’s for PUD

Chelan County PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna joins Chris Hansen to talk about ongoing work to site a new substation to serve Leavenworth and issues expressed by Manson-area residents on the porposed options for a Lake Chelan north shore substation.

At yesterday’s board meeting, commissioners also reviewed a draft strategic facilities plan that covers most of the buildings the PUD owns. The plan suggests that investments in new facilities could enhance the customer experience while producing long-term benefits for PUD customer-owners through increased PUD employee productivity and reduced operation and maintenance costs.