Chelan County Refutes Reported Lack of Cooperation with Federal Immigration Officials

This week, local media reported the Chelan County Regional Jail is refusing to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Agents. The Chelan County Board of Commissioners last night issued a statement stating those reports are incorrect. The statement says “Chelan County has in the past and continues to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement – or ICE – requests to notify their office in advance of the release of individuals deemed of interest to ICE. What Chelan County cannot and will not do is to illegally hold prisoners past their scheduled release date. To do so has been determined by Federal Courts to be illegal. Chelan County expects to continue this practice of cooperation with ICE in a manner that fully complies with Federal Law.” KOHO also talked with County Commissioner Kevin Overbay.

As Dan Langager learned from Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, a signed judge’s warrant is needed to hold a suspect solely on a detainer from Immigrant and Customs Enforcement. Despite that, Chelan County Jail was listed as Non-Cooperative according to a recent detainer report by ICE, at the request of the Trump Administration.