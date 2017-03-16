Chelan County Public Works Offering Flood Mitigation Help

Sandbag materials are now available for Chelan County residents at county-owned public works maintenance shops. Residents who have an immediate need for sandbags because of high runoff or snowmelt issues can call the public works maintenance district of which they reside to set up a time to fill and pick up the sandbags.

The free sandbags, paid for by a federal grant awarded to Chelan County Emergency Management, are available to both people living in unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county. KOHO’s Chris Hansen has more.