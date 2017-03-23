Chelan County Commission Update – Kevin Overbay

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to weigh in on recent reports the Chelan County Regional Jail is refusing to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Agents. The Chelan County Board of Commissioners last night issued a statement stating those reports are incorrect. KOHO also talked with Sheriff Brian Burnett.

Overbay also talks about final discussions on new recreational marijuana regulations for the county and finding new funding for road maintenance projects.